TMC inks MoU with Balco Medical Centre to enable exchange of knowledge

Business Standard

Topics
Balco | TMC

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

cancer, health, medicine, hospitals, healthcare, tata, ngo, tata memorial centre, TMC, tata memorial hospitals, tata medical centre, medcube
The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) here has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Balco Medical Centre (BMC) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to enable exchange of knowledge, enhancement of skills, capabilities and core practices in cancer treatment.

The BMC will also take part in the National Cancer Grid Virtual Tumour Boards to drive excellence in patient care.

The MoU will enable the two institutes to conduct joint or multi-centric research.

Speaking on the occasion, TMC director Dr R A Badwe said the institute aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education.

Jyoti Agarwal, chairperson of the BMC, said the two institutes were coming together to partake in knowledge sharing and bringing about a transformation in cancer care.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 16:49 IST

