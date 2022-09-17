TMC inks MoU with Balco Medical Centre to enable exchange of knowledge

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) here has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medical Centre (BMC) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to enable exchange of knowledge, enhancement of skills, capabilities and core practices in cancer treatment.

The BMC will gain from the TMC's expertise and decades of experience in cancer treatment to develop best-in-class technical and medical guidance.

With this association, the will empanel the BMC as a referral centre for patients from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

The BMC will also take part in the National Cancer Grid Virtual Tumour Boards to drive excellence in patient care.

The MoU will enable the two institutes to conduct joint or multi-centric research.

Speaking on the occasion, director Dr R A Badwe said the institute aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education.

Jyoti Agarwal, chairperson of the BMC, said the two institutes were coming together to partake in knowledge sharing and bringing about a transformation in cancer care.

