TMC inks MoU with Balco Medical Centre to enable exchange of knowledge

-
ALSO READ
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled today
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu to attend 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' programme today
Rajnath Singh pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas at National War Memorial
Tata Memorial Centre inks MoU to improve cancer care in Indonesia
Ukraine demands more weapons from Germany as thousands show support
-
The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) here has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Balco Medical Centre (BMC) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to enable exchange of knowledge, enhancement of skills, capabilities and core practices in cancer treatment.
The BMC will gain from the TMC's expertise and decades of experience in cancer treatment to develop best-in-class technical and medical guidance.
With this association, the TMC will empanel the BMC as a referral centre for patients from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.
The BMC will also take part in the National Cancer Grid Virtual Tumour Boards to drive excellence in patient care.
The MoU will enable the two institutes to conduct joint or multi-centric research.
Speaking on the occasion, TMC director Dr R A Badwe said the institute aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education.
Jyoti Agarwal, chairperson of the BMC, said the two institutes were coming together to partake in knowledge sharing and bringing about a transformation in cancer care.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 16:49 IST