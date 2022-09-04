Top 10 in broadband? India needs to go from 1.95% to 40% adoption

To take India to the top 10 brigade, there needs to be a multi-fold rise in fixed broadband subscriptions — from 27.5 million in 2021 to around 480 million at current population levels

Mukesh Ambani’s statement at last week’s annual general meeting of that his ambition is to take India into the top 10 countries in the world in terms of fixed adoption, has put the spotlight on the need for the quick deployment of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) to homes.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.