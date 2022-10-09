JUST IN
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1 trn in mcap; RIL, TCS biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed Rs 1,01,043.69 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata consultancy services, TCS

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed Rs 1,01,043.69 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 764.37 points or 1.33 per cent. The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for Dussehra.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed Rs 37,581.61 crore to reach Rs 16,46,182.66 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 22,082.37 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,21,480.95 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 16,263.25 crore to Rs 6,10,871.36 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 13,433.27 crore to Rs 6,14,589.87 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC advanced Rs 6,733.19 crore to Rs 4,22,810.22 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 4,623.07 crore to Rs 7,96,894.04 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 326.93 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 4,44,563.66 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever's valuation diminished by Rs 23,025.99 crore to Rs 6,10,623.53 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined Rs 3,532.65 crore to Rs 4,41,386.80 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 624.73 crore to Rs 4,73,316.78 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued Indian firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:19 IST

