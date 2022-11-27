JUST IN
Binance launches website for proof-of-reserves system for Bitcoin reserves
Mcap of 9 of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 79,798.3 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors TCS and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners

Market news | Infosys  | TCS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 79,798.3 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.

In the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 630.16 points or 1 per cent. The barometer settled at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high on Friday.

Barring Adani Enterprises, all the 10 most valued firms including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed gains in their valuation.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 17,215.83 crore to Rs 12,39,997.62 crore. Infosys added Rs 15,946.6 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,86,211.59 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 13,192.48 crore to Rs 17,70,532.20 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 12,535.07 crore to Rs 5,95,997.32 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) zoomed Rs 6,463.34 crore to Rs 6,48,362.25 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained Rs 5,451.97 crore to Rs 4,71,094.46 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap grew by Rs 4,283.81 crore to Rs 5,42,125.54 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 2,674.47 crore to Rs 4,87,908.63 crore.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,034.73 crore to Rs 9,01,523.93 crore.

However, Adani Enterprises valuation plunged Rs 13,281.01 crore to Rs 4,44,982.34 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart in the ranking of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 10:23 IST

