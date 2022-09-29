Top 20% of Urban Company partners earned Rs 42,000 per month in Q2

-
Urban Company, the tech-enabled home services marketplace, announced the company’s Earnings Index for H1 2022. The firm said earnings have continued to grow for partners in H1 2022. Top 20 per cent of Urban Company partners earned an average of about Rs 42,000 per month, net of commissions, fees, product costs and travel costs in Q2 2022. UC Partners who completed over 30 orders in a month earned over Rs 32,000 per month in Q2 2022. Partners across the platform earned an average of about Rs 24,000 per month, net of commissions, fees, product costs and travel costs.
Earlier this year, the company also introduced health insurance for all partners, in partnership with Acko. The health insurance provides a cover of Rs 1 lakh, with up to 12 free medical consultations per year for self, along with the existing benefits of the Group Life and Accidental Insurance cover.
For top-performing partners, the policy will also provide family medical insurance for spouse and two children and up to 12 free medical consultations per year, besides the existing benefits of Group Life and Accidental Insurance.
The company has collaborated with Max Healthcare, Apollo Spectra, Project Baala and Project StepOne to conduct sessions on a multitude of topics such as women’s health, diabetes, heart health, cancer, road safety and free eye checkups.
Urban Company also said it granted stocks to top 15 partners in March under the recently introduced Partner Stock Ownership Plan (PSOP). This plan is a first-of-its-kind program wherein the company will award stocks worth Rs 75 crore over the next 3–4 years.
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 21:40 IST
