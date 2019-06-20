Top 5 metro cities account for more than 55% of OTT users: Report

-
ALSO READ
Multiplex stocks buck consumption slack as urban focus, content push growth
Can MX Player help Times Group catch up with online streaming?
Average data consumption among Indians close to 10GB per month: Report
Over the top regulation
Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Assocham-PwC study
-
The over-the-top (OTT) content space in India is set to grow by leaps and bounds even though video-streaming consumption has mostly remained an urban phenomenon.
According to a Counterpoint Research report, top five metro cities account for more than 55 per cent of the OTT video platform users, while tier-I cities form 36 per cent of the users. In terms of market share, home-grown Hotstar continues to lead this space with sharp focus on cricket and content partnership.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU