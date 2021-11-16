Top headlines: Delhi HC gives 2 weeks to CCI; Ola rejigs leadership team

-
-
Anchor investor talks for mega LIC IPO to start next week: Report
Bankers will start reaching out to potential anchor investors in the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of India next week, as they seek to ensure there’s enough demand for what’s set to be the nation’s biggest share sale.
A list with the names of about 100 global investors has been shared with the 10 banks working on the deal and the institutions will approach different sets of investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as discussions are private. Read more
HC directs CCI to decide on CAIT's complaint against Amazon within 2 weeks
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to dispose off the matter of revocation of approval given to Amazon which has been challenged by the Future Coupons Limited.
The direction was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which sought the High Court's intervention for protecting 6,000 traders who had supplied goods to the Future Group amounting to about Rs 10,000 crore. Read more
US 'concerned' over delivery of Russia's S-400 missile system to India
The US has expressed its "concern" over the delivery of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems from Russia to India but it remains undecided on how to deal with the transaction, a senior Pentagon official said.
The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. Read more
Mensa, house of D2C brands, raises $135 mn to become Asia's fastest unicorn
Mensa Brands, a technology-led ‘House of Brands’ built for the e-commerce industry, has raised Series B funding of $135 million, led by Alpha Wave Ventures-Falcon Edge Capital with participation from all existing investors - Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. Prosus Ventures (Naspers) also invested in Mensa in this latest funding round. Read more
