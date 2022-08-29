JUST IN
Top headlines: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; Reliance to launch FMCG biz
Grasim earmarks Rs 3,117 cr capex for existing business for FY23: Birla
RIL AGM: Reliance Retail will launch FMCG business, says Isha Ambani
WhatsApp rolls out in-app shopping product with JioMart. Check details
45th Reliance AGM Meet 2022: New announcement, key points, and highlights
Reliance to partner Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions: Ambani at 45th AGM
RIL to invest Rs 75k cr in petrochemicals, textile business: Mukesh Ambani
Santosh Iyer to lead Mercedes in India as Martin Shwenk moves to Thailand
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business
RIL AGM 2022: 5G in two months, FMCG business, other key announcements here
You are here: Home » Companies » News
RIL AGM: Reliance Retail will launch FMCG business, says Isha Ambani
Meta partners with Reliance Jiomart to offer grocery shopping on WhatsApp
Business Standard

Top headlines: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; Reliance to launch FMCG biz

The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing

Topics
Reliance Group | Reliance Jio | JioMart

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani at 45th AGM
Mukesh Ambani at 45th AGM

RIL AGM: Reliance Retail will launch FMCG business, says Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said on Monday. The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. Read more

WhatsApp rolls out in-app shopping product with JioMart. Check details

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc., is rolling out a shopping product in India, the first time users will be able to browse and purchase groceries and other household products without leaving the app. WhatsApp unveiled the new tool alongside JioMart, part of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jio Platforms, an Indian tech company that Meta invested almost $6 billion into in early 2020. Read more

RIL AGM: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; pan-India rollout by Dec 2023

Reliance Jio has earmarked Rs 2 lakh crore investment for 5G network and plans to launch the high-speed services in key cities by Diwali, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday. While speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th annual general meeting, Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023. Read more

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm. Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio. Read more
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Reliance Group

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 16:04 IST

`
.