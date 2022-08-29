Top headlines: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; Reliance to launch FMCG biz

-
ALSO READ
RIL AGM 2022: 5G in two months, FMCG business, other key announcements here
RIL 45th Annual General Meeting 2022: What to expect; where to watch
What should investors expect from RIL's 45th AGM?
udaan, JioMart may disrupt $100 bn B2B e-commerce mkt in decade: Jefferies
How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone
-
RIL AGM: Reliance Retail will launch FMCG business, says Isha Ambani
Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said on Monday. The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. Read more
WhatsApp rolls out in-app shopping product with JioMart. Check details
WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc., is rolling out a shopping product in India, the first time users will be able to browse and purchase groceries and other household products without leaving the app. WhatsApp unveiled the new tool alongside JioMart, part of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jio Platforms, an Indian tech company that Meta invested almost $6 billion into in early 2020. Read more
RIL AGM: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; pan-India rollout by Dec 2023
Reliance Jio has earmarked Rs 2 lakh crore investment for 5G network and plans to launch the high-speed services in key cities by Diwali, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday. While speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th annual general meeting, Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023. Read more
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm. Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio. Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 16:04 IST