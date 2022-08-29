Top headlines: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; Reliance to launch FMCG biz

RIL AGM: Reliance Retail will launch business, says Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail will launch its business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said on Monday. The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. Read more

WhatsApp rolls out in-app shopping product with . Check details

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc., is rolling out a shopping product in India, the first time users will be able to browse and purchase groceries and other household products without leaving the app. WhatsApp unveiled the new tool alongside JioMart, part of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jio Platforms, an Indian tech company that Meta invested almost $6 billion into in early 2020. Read more

RIL AGM: Jio to invest Rs 2 trn in 5G; pan-India rollout by Dec 2023

has earmarked Rs 2 lakh crore investment for 5G network and plans to launch the high-speed services in key cities by Diwali, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday. While speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th annual general meeting, Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services across India by December 2023. Read more

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm. Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, . Read more