RIL's big retail push: A dozen buys worth $4.2 billion in 2 years
Business Standard

Top headlines: Parliament meets, firms face heat on independent valuation

Here are the top headlines on Monday morning

BS Web Team 

Parliament meets for its monsoon session, setting the stage for the government and opposition sparring over issues. Companies are increasingly facing tougher question on independent valuation. Top headlines this morning.

Monsoon session: Govt to face rain of queries on fuel price, Covid control


Delhi will see stormy weather from Monday, both literally and figuratively, as Parliament opens for the monsoon session amid the delayed rainy season. Read more

Biocon controversy: Sebi's insider trading laws may need an overhaul

When Biocon Chairperson Kiran Majumdar-Shaw decided to take on the Indian stock market regulator, Sebi, she forced the Indian corporate world and legal community to take notice. Read More

Coming soon: LIC kicks off work on IPO allotment to policyholders

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has started creating a database of policyholders who would be eligible for the reserved 10 per cent of the allotment in its initial public offering (IPO), slated to come in the last quarter of this financial year. Read More

Barbeque Nation, LIC Housing Finance face heat on independent valuation

More companies are in a tricky situation for not appointing an independent valuer while going in for preferential allotment of shares. Read More

RIL's big retail push: A dozen buys worth $4.2 billion in 2 years

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group has struck acquisition deals worth $4.2 billion with a dozen companies in just two years to expand its retail business. Read More

First Published: Mon, July 19 2021. 08:25 IST

