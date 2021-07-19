Top headlines: Parliament meets, firms face heat on independent valuation

-
Biocon tanks 10% on lower-than-expected December quarter results
'Christie fiction': Biocon chief slams Sebi order on Allegro Capital
Biocon posts 19% dip in Q3 net profit as generics biz takes a hit
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin
Monsoon session: Govt to face rain of queries on fuel price, Covid control
Delhi will see stormy weather from Monday, both literally and figuratively, as Parliament opens for the monsoon session amid the delayed rainy season. Read more
Biocon controversy: Sebi's insider trading laws may need an overhaul
When Biocon Chairperson Kiran Majumdar-Shaw decided to take on the Indian stock market regulator, Sebi, she forced the Indian corporate world and legal community to take notice. Read More
Coming soon: LIC kicks off work on IPO allotment to policyholders
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has started creating a database of policyholders who would be eligible for the reserved 10 per cent of the allotment in its initial public offering (IPO), slated to come in the last quarter of this financial year. Read More
Barbeque Nation, LIC Housing Finance face heat on independent valuation
More companies are in a tricky situation for not appointing an independent valuer while going in for preferential allotment of shares. Read More
RIL's big retail push: A dozen buys worth $4.2 billion in 2 years
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group has struck acquisition deals worth $4.2 billion with a dozen companies in just two years to expand its retail business. Read More
