Top headlines: PVR, Inox shares surge; strike hits services across India

-
ALSO READ
PVR, INOX Leisure announce merger, Ajay Bijli will be MD of entity
PVR-Inox: Merger faces no threat from OTT; CCI approval eyed, say analysts
PVR Saket, India's first multiplex, reopens after a swanky makeover
Sensex rises 768 pts from day's low, ends 231 pts up; Inox Leisure adds 12%
Inox Group reaches settlement over division of business; stocks rise
-
Govt not considering buying crude oil in rupees from Russia: MoS
India has no plans to pay in rupees for the Russian oil its public sector companies buy, Parliament was informed on Monday.
India buys less than one per cent of its total oil imports from Russia. But western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have given way to talk of a rupee trade for the oil and gas purchases. Read more
Merger boost: Inox Leisure zooms 20%, hits record high; PVR jumps 10%
Shares of Inox Leisure and PVR on Monday jumped sharply after the leading film exhibition players announced a merger to create the largest multiplex chain in the country.
Inox Leisure shares jumped 11.33 per cent to settle at Rs 522.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 19.99 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 563.60.
PVR also gained 3.06 per cent to settle at Rs 1,883.50 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 9.99 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,010.35. Read more
Sea's e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations
E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook.
The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". Read more
Nationwide strike hits banking, public transport services across India
Banking and public transport services were thrown out of gear in West Bengal and Kerala on Monday as thousands of workers began their two-day nationwide strike against various policies of the government.
While essential services mostly remained unaffected, banking services in different parts of the country were partially impacted and there were reports of workers staging protests at several places across states. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU