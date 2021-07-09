Top headlines: TCS to hire over 40k freshers; $500 mn more invested in Ola

-
TCS to hire over 40,000 freshers from Indian campuses in FY22
Largest software exporter TCS will be hiring more than 40,000 freshers from campuses in the country in the financial year 2021-22 , a top executive said on Friday.
The company, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of over 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, its chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad told reporters here. Read more
Temasek, Warburg Pincus, Bhavish Aggarwal invest $500 mn as Ola plans IPO
Ola, the world’s leading mobility platform, said that Temasek and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund focused on growth investing, are partnering with Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal for a $500 million investment ahead of Ola’s IPO.
“Warburg Pincus is a new investor and Singapore-based Temasek is an existing investor since 2018,” said a person familiar with the development. “This is mainly a secondary transaction.” Read more
HC gives 'first task' to Scindia: Formulating policy for naming airports
The Bombay High Court said on Friday that the Union government must come up with a uniform policy to name airports across the country and the new civil aviation minister should give top priority to this task.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni, while hearing a PIL, said the new civil aviation minister (Jyotiraditya Scindia) must consider formulation of such a policy as his "first task." Read more
Vedanta, Hindalco among 34 firms to put bids for Commercial Coal Auction-II
For the second round of bidding under the commercial coal auction, the ministry of coal has received technical bids from 34 companies including Vedanta Ltd, Balco, Hindalco, Sunflag Iron & Steel, Adani Power and Adhunik Power etc. Most of the bidders are from steel and iron industry.
There are three state-owned companies which have also submitted bids, namely Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Jhar Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd, MP Natural Resources Power Ltd. Read more
