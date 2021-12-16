Top poultry player Suguna Foods goes for brand revamp with all new Delfrez

-
ALSO READ
Sapphire Foods makes good debut; gains 17% against issue price post listing
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
Street signs: Nifty eyes 17k-mark, poultry and aqua stocks may gain & more
Kallol Banerjee on Rebel Foods' journey from QSR to cloud kitchen unicorn
Restructuring plan: Ford India talks up compensation with dealer partners
-
Suguna Foods, a market leader in the Rs 90,000 crore Indian poultry sector, has gone for a brand restructuring with the launch a new brand, Delfrez, in the processed food segment.
Delfrez will be present in both online and offline retail format and will house diverse poultry products from the house of Suguna. The group has invested over Rs 100 crore in the new brand and plans to launch over 1,000 outlets by 2025. The company, which is looking to expand its presence to Sri Lanka and African nations, holds 10 per cent market share in the Rs 90,000 crore poultry market in India.
Delfrez is the brainchild of the second-generation leader from the group, Vignesh Soundarajan, the Executive Director of Suguna Foods. This click-and-mortar brand aims to bring quality products and will be available in leading online and offline channels like Big Basket, Groffers, Jio Mart and Swiggy. Delfrez will house an array of products which would be into Ready to Eat, Ready to Cook, and Marinates. Also available offline, Delfrez retail is a spacious store that provides customers with fresh produce in a hassle-free environment.
Soundararajan B, Chairman, Suguna Group, said, “The pandemic has been a great learning opportunity for every industry and today we are happy to see one of our biggest takeaways from the pandemic take shape with a very innovative approach to our poultry format. This rebranding exercise is a major initiative that we have undertaken to be relevant in today’s digital world."
With the launch of Delfrez, the group also announced a slew of restructuring initiatives such as a new group logo with the letter S designed to be perceived as interlocked while signifying strength. The logo emphasises the strengthened bond between the company and its customers, and establishes that the product provides delicious, fresh, and quality meat that helps boost the immunity of the entire family.
Vignesh Soundararajan, Executive Director, Suguna Foods, said, “We are really excited about launching Delfrez and making our products accessible to one and all through retail and digital channels. We have a proper Digital and e-Commerce strategy in place to connect with our consumers and understand their needs. Being leaders in the poultry industry over the past three decades, we look forward to leveraging our expertise in the market and help reinforce our philosophy with this venture, which is to bring more protein to everyone’s plate.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU