Top poultry player Suguna Foods goes for brand revamp with all new Delfrez

Suguna Foods, a market leader in the Rs 90,000 crore Indian sector, has gone for a brand restructuring with the launch a new brand, Delfrez, in the segment.

Delfrez will be present in both online and offline retail format and will house diverse products from the house of Suguna. The group has invested over Rs 100 crore in the new brand and plans to launch over 1,000 outlets by 2025. The company, which is looking to expand its presence to Sri Lanka and African nations, holds 10 per cent market share in the Rs 90,000 crore market in India.

Delfrez is the brainchild of the second-generation leader from the group, Vignesh Soundarajan, the Executive Director of Suguna Foods. This click-and-mortar brand aims to bring quality products and will be available in leading online and offline channels like Big Basket, Groffers, Jio Mart and Swiggy. Delfrez will house an array of products which would be into Ready to Eat, Ready to Cook, and Marinates. Also available offline, Delfrez retail is a spacious store that provides customers with fresh produce in a hassle-free environment.

Soundararajan B, Chairman, Suguna Group, said, “The pandemic has been a great learning opportunity for every industry and today we are happy to see one of our biggest takeaways from the pandemic take shape with a very innovative approach to our poultry format. This rebranding exercise is a major initiative that we have undertaken to be relevant in today’s digital world."

With the launch of Delfrez, the group also announced a slew of restructuring initiatives such as a new group logo with the letter S designed to be perceived as interlocked while signifying strength. The logo emphasises the strengthened bond between the company and its customers, and establishes that the product provides delicious, fresh, and quality meat that helps boost the immunity of the entire family.

Vignesh Soundararajan, Executive Director, Suguna Foods, said, “We are really excited about launching Delfrez and making our products accessible to one and all through retail and digital channels. We have a proper Digital and e-Commerce strategy in place to connect with our consumers and understand their needs. Being leaders in the poultry industry over the past three decades, we look forward to leveraging our expertise in the market and help reinforce our philosophy with this venture, which is to bring more protein to everyone’s plate.”