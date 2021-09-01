Toyota Kirloskar domestic sales surge two-fold to 12,772 units in August

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales in August at 12,772 units as compared with August 2020.
The company had sold 5,555 units in the same month last year.
"We are witnessing a steady growth after the second wave and the trend continues in August as well. Customer orders are healthy, and the retail sales have shown an improvement as compared to last month," TKM Associate General Manager (AGM) (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.
The segment dominance of Innova Crysta and Fortuner continues, as both the models have recorded good demand and are witnessing growing sales in their respective segments, he added.
Glanza and Urban Cruiser also continue to garner sustained sales, Sigamani noted.
"We expect the positive demand trend to continue due to the resumption of economic activity, uptick in personal mobility and overall improvement in market sentiment. As the festive season draws closer, and to meet the expectation and convenience of our customers, we are making every effort to offer better services, enhance digitalisation of our sales operations and reduce delivery time," he added.
In the month of August, the company launched its virtual showroom to further enhance customer experience in the new normal, Sigamani said.
