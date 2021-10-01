Adani Green arm acquires 40 Mw operating solar project in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy net zooms 10-fold to Rs 219 cr in June quarter
End of thermal PPAs to help renewable power purchase, says SECI CMD
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
India needs to judiciously use land for renewable energy expansion targets
Adani Green raises $750 million from Green Bonds, coupon set at 4.375%
-
Adani Renewable Energy (MH) has acquired a 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha.
"Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited, has completed acquisition of 100% of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra Private Limited from Essel Green Energy Limited," as per a regulatory filing.
Earlier in the day, the company had said Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Limited (AREMHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has signed definitive agreements with Essel Green Energy to acquire 100 per cent economic value in an SPV that owns a 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha.
The project has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Rs 4.235 per unit, with remaining PPA life of about 22 years.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, it had said.
The acquisition of the project is at an enterprise valuation of Rs 219 crore.
With this acquisition, AGEL will achieve a total renewable capacity of 19.8 GW. The total portfolio includes 5.4 GW operational assets, 5.7 GW assets under construction and 8.7 GW near construction assets.
Vneet Jaain, managing director and CEO of Adani Green Energy, said with the acquisition of this project in Odisha, AGEL will now have its footprint across 12 states in India.
"We are on an expansion path that will make us the world's largest renewable player by 2030," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU