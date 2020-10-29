Toyota launches first regional stockyard at Guwahati to cut delivery time

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday announced the launch of its first regional stockyard in Guwahati, which aims at reducing delivery time from the current 13 days to a maximum of two days for the dealers in the northeastern states.
The new stockyard will significantly enhance distribution efficiency, reduce inventory costs and turnaround time for dealer working capital besides facilitating TKM dealers to meet customer requirements faster, the automaker said in a release.
It will also allow the dealers to focus on the core area of sales and after-sales to meet customer requirements, it said.
"We are happy to announce the launch of our first regional stockyard in Guwahati during this auspicious festive season," said TKM Senior Vice-President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni.
He added that there has been a rise in demand from this region over the years . "In line with our customer-first approach, we have been expanding our sales and service network in this region to enhance our services to our customers."
At the same time, TKM is also strengthening its processes and enhancing manpower capability at dealerships to address the growing market requirements, Soni added.
In the past two years, Toyota has opened two new 3S (sales, service and spare parts) outlets one in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and the other in Imphal in Manipur besides a first-of-its-kind PRO Service Centre in Jorhat in Assam, the company said.
In all, TKM has 13 customer touch points in the northeastern region.
