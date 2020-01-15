JUST IN
Opel prepares to slash up to 4,100 jobs amid a car sales slowdown
Business Standard

Trai's new tariff order: Broadcasters brace for subscription revenue dip

Experts say a near 37 per cent drop in the individual price of a channel (from Rs 19 to Rs 12) will hit broadcasters hard since cost of content acquisition has been growing over the past few years

Sohini Das Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

As broadcasters and the sector regulator clash over tariff amendments prescribed by the latter, experts and industry executives estimate a 10 per cent fall in subscription revenue because of this.

At a time when advertising revenues are down because of the general economic slowdown, a hit in subscription revenue, say experts, hardly augurs well for the industry. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has suggested twin conditions on bouquet pricing – one is a 33 per cent discount cap and another is a ceiling on the maximum retail price (MRP) of any channel in the ...

First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 01:45 IST

