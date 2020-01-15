Trai's new tariff order: Broadcasters brace for subscription revenue dip

As broadcasters and the sector regulator clash over tariff amendments prescribed by the latter, experts and industry executives estimate a 10 per cent fall in subscription revenue because of this.

At a time when advertising revenues are down because of the general economic slowdown, a hit in subscription revenue, say experts, hardly augurs well for the industry. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has suggested twin conditions on bouquet pricing – one is a 33 per cent discount cap and another is a ceiling on the maximum retail price (MRP) of any channel in the ...