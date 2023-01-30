Transport Corporation of India Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 95 crore

-
-
Supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) on Monday reported a 23 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax at Rs 95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.
The company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 78 crore in the same quarter of FY22, TCI said in a statement.
Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter grew 16 per cent year-on-year at Rs 881 crore, it said.
"The company has accomplished consistent performance amidst a stable macro environment in the third quarter of the current fiscal. All our business segments have delivered satisfactory results in line with expectations," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI.
While the company keeps a balanced view on the industry-wide challenges around inflation and tightening of credit, "we are confident of achieving our goals to build an integrated multi-modal logistics solutions organisation," he added.
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:49 IST
