JUST IN
Transport Corporation of India Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 95 crore
Sanofi offers VRS to 800 staffers at India vaccine units amid review
Sebi bans 14 entities from securities market for 4 years period
Rating firms seek exposure details from lenders on Adani companies
SC refuses to entertain JKC plea on Jet Airways employees' dues
'No worry': Punjab National Bank allays concerns about Adani group exposure
State Bank of India plans to raise $500 million via green bonds
Birla scions Ananya & Aryaman join Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Board
Hindenburg report: Adani group stock rout hits Rs 5.6 trillion in 3 days
Blackstone group entity gets Delhi High Court relief in income tax case
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sanofi offers VRS to 800 staffers at India vaccine units amid review
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Transport Corporation of India Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 95 crore

Supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India Ltd on Monday reported a 23 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax at Rs 95 cr in the quarter ended December 2022

Topics
Transport Corporation of India | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

bus, public transport, heavy vehicles, auto

Supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) on Monday reported a 23 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax at Rs 95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 78 crore in the same quarter of FY22, TCI said in a statement.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter grew 16 per cent year-on-year at Rs 881 crore, it said.

"The company has accomplished consistent performance amidst a stable macro environment in the third quarter of the current fiscal. All our business segments have delivered satisfactory results in line with expectations," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI.

While the company keeps a balanced view on the industry-wide challenges around inflation and tightening of credit, "we are confident of achieving our goals to build an integrated multi-modal logistics solutions organisation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Transport Corporation of India

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.