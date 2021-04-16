Transported 81,437 kg of Covid vaccines between Jan 12 and Apr 12: IndiGo

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
IndiGo airline transported a total of 81,437 kg of COVID-19 vaccines between January 12 and April 12, the budget carrier said in a statement on Friday.
It noted that the airline had a leading market share of 36.56 per cent in COVID-19 vaccine transportation during this period.
"IndiGo operated these flights by adhering to all the requisite precautionary measures," the statement said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had in early January issued guidelines for airlines for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine packed in dry ice.
Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to be the leader in COVID vaccine transportation in the country by moving the highest share of these vaccines, at 36.5% in the last three months, from key COVID vaccine manufacturing points - Pune, Hyderabad & Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU