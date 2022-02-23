Truecaller records sales growth of 111% to $42 mn in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Caller ID app Truecaller crosses milestone of 300 mn active users a month
India ranking in global scam report goes up to 4th position: Truecaller
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Khatabook posts over Rs 1.8 trn monthly transactions across its platforms
Digital payments firm PhonePe crosses 2-bn mark in monthly transactions
-
Truecaller, an online platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, saw its net sales grow 111 per cent to $42 million in the December quarter (Q4), compared to the year-ago period. The Swedish technology company recorded an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50 per cent in the quarter.
Truecaller also recorded a profit after tax of $15 million in Q4 compared to a loss of $930,000 in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The company said that it landed 1,000 enterprise customers in the last one year and at present has retained 90 per cent of them.
The number of monthly active users (MAU) rose by 16 per cent to around 301.2 million on average. In the December quarter, sales growth was 113 percent in India, 90 percent in the Middle East and Africa and 125 percent in the rest of the world on a year-on-year basis.
“With more than 770 billion calls and texts identified in a single year and an increase of the number of spam calls blocked of 27 percent, Truecaller is the leading platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications,” said Alan Mamedi, the CEO of Truecaller.
“We are very proud to be in this unique position, being a fast growing tech company with high profitability, good margins and efficient cash-conversion that generates strong cash flows,” he added.
The company’s board of directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for financial year 2021 (January-December 2021).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU