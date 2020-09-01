TVS domestic two-wheeler sales drop slightly, larger fall in three-wheelers

Company registered a marginal drop in domestic two-wheeler sales, which stood at 218,338 units this August as against 219,528 units in the same month a year ago.

Motorcycle sales stood at 119,878 units this August as against 109,393 units in August 2019. The company sold 87,044 scooters in August 2020 as against 109,272 units as year ago.

The company's total exports stood at 68,347 units in August 2020 (69,702 units in August 2019). were 58,888 units (56,323 units).

TVS Motor's stood at 10,172 units this August as against 14,604 units in August 2019.