TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad tie up to make electric vehicles

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Company said on Wednesday it will develop (EV) with BMW's motorcycle brand in India, joining a host of Indian automakers that have sought to expand their clean mobility offering.

Earlier in the day, TVS shares jumped as much as 7.4% after media reports said the were likely to announce a joint alliance for making and exporting from India

The tie-up comes at a time when new-age start-ups like Ola Electric and Ather are ramping up investment in electric scooters, forcing legacy two-wheeler makers like TVS and Bajaj Auto to follow suit.

Top automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are also investing heavily in EVs as India has been encouraging automakers to go electric in a bid to reduce pollution and fuel imports.

Currently, EVs account for a fraction of total two-wheeler sales in the country, mainly due to high battery costs and the lack of charging infrastructure.

TVS and had signed a long-term agreement in 2013 to make motorcycles and are now expanding on the deal to develop exclusive products for both that will be sold globally.

The first product from this partnership will be showcased in the next 24 months, TVS said.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, Company, said: "In the nine years of our long-term strategic partnership, we have always cherished the common core values we share with BMW Motorrad: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation and customer satisfaction. These factors and our commitment to deliver superior quality products with a strong value proposition has been key to the success of all three products launched from the platform. The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other

newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both ”

