TVS Motor announces the launch of TVS iQube electric scooter in Kochi

TVS Motor Company, manufacturer of
two and three-wheelers globally, on Saturday announced the launch of their TVS iQube Electric scooter in Kochi.
Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, jointly launched the scooter.
"TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next- gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," the company said in a release.
Venu said the TVS Motor company was transforming into a digital age company offering world class Green and Connected products.
He said the TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable complete digital retail experience to customers.
"As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India.
Our focus on India's youth is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," Venu said.
TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver high power and efficiency with no transmission loss.
The scooter travels at a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms with a full charge.
The scooter comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said.
The scooter can be booked through the website with a booking amount of Rs 5,000 and this will be followed by an end-to-end transparent digital purchase experience and dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support.
The company isalso providing customers with comprehensive charging support, ranging across multiple charging options including SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security.
"At present, charging units for the scooter will be installed at Cochin TVS in Kochi.
Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem by expanding network strength across the city," it said.
The scooter will be available in select dealerships across Kochi from today, at an on-road price of Rs 1,23,917.
