BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition priced at Rs 43 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Semiconductor shortage: Hyundai to suspend key car plant in South Korea
India a potential market for recently-launched Panamera sedan: Porsche
BMW drives in new MINI Countryman in India priced at Rs 39.5 lakh
BMW Group offers complementary engine oil service of cars, bikes to doctors
Large but easy to drive, BMW 6 Series GT lives up to its 'grand tourer' tag
BMW India on Thursday said it has launched X1 20i Tech Edition in the country priced at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom).
The sports activity vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant.
"BMW India holds the dominant position in the premium compact SAV segment. With the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition, we are once again strengthening the 'Power of Choice' for customers looking to enter this segment," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
With new added features, modern technology and powerful performance, this exclusive limited edition combines the best of both worlds, he added.
"It meets the varied mobility needs and fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally," Pawah noted.
The model comes with a two-litre petrol engine which churns out an output of 192 hp. The model features a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor