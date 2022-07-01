TVS Motor Co reports 22% rise in total sales at 308,501 units in June

-
TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 22 per cent increase in total sales at 3,08,501 units in June.
The company had sold 2,51,886 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total two-wheelers sales grew 23 per cent last month at 2,93,715 units as against 2,38,092 units in June 2021, it added.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,93,090 units in June 2022. It stood at 1,45,413 units in the year-ago period, up 33 per cent.
"The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers," TVS Motor said.
The company further said, "We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month."
Three-wheeler sales last month grew by 7 per cent at 14,786 units. It was at 13,794 units in June 2021, it added.
Total exports grew by 8 per cent at 1,14,449 units in June 2022 as compared to 1,06,246 units in the preceding year, the company said.
