TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler exports clock 1 million units in 2021-22

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company said on Wednesday that its two-wheeler exports clocked 1 million units (including sales from TVS Motor Company and PT TVS, Indonesia) in FY21-22. The company has achieved this significant export milestone in a financial year for the first time.
The key exports include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. An increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement. “The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions," said Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company.
"TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in the segment, technology offerings,” he added.
TVS Motor Company has a presence across 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Central and Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America.
“We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment. With the support of our distribution network, we look forward to continuing playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational globally,” said KN Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.
