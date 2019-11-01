TVS Motor domestic sales down by 25% YoY in October, exports rise 20%

has reported a 25 per cent drop in domestic two-wheeler sales during the month of October 2019, at 252,684 units as compared to 338,988 units a year ago. However, the company said October sales were two per cent higher than in September, which effectively reduces stock-in-trade for BS VI transition.

Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, were down by 20 per cent to 308,161 units in October 2019 from 384,307 units a year ago.

While motorcycle sales were down by 16 per cent to 125,660 units this October from 150,429 units last year, scooter sales were lower by 20 per cent at 121,437 units, from 151,040 units last October.

The company's exports grew by 20 per cent from 57,926 units last October to 69,339 units in the same month this year. Two-wheeler exports were up 22 per cent, from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019.