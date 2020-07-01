TVS Motor domestic sales drop 36% in June, exports down by a fourth

TVS Motor's domestic two-wheeler sales in the month of June 2020 were down about 36 per cent, at 144,817, from 226,279 units in the same month a year ago.

Motorcycle sales stood at 84,401 units in June 2020 as against 131,331 units in June 2019, down by a similar percentage, while scooter sales declined by about a third to 65,666 units this June, from 99,007 units a year ago.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 191,076 units in June 2020 as against 283,461 units in June 2019.





The company's total exports were down 24 per cent at 53,123 units this June, from 69,900 units last year. Two-wheeler exports were 46,259 units in June 2020 as against 57,182 units in June 2019.

TVS Motor resumed its operations in India in a graded manner across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh.

"The market is opening up gradually post the lockdown, and we are witnessing a positive uptake in both domestic retail as well as exports. The company faced supply chain constraints in June, however, the company has undertaken various countermeasures, some of which have started yielding results in June itself. The company is expecting to overcome these in the month of July," said the company.