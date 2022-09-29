TVS Motor signs MoU with FCDO to offer Chevening Scholarships for students

Two and three-wheeler major has signed a memorandum of understanding with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to offer Chevening Scholarships to candidates who show great potential to become decision-makers, the company said on Thursday.

The Chevening Programme, is a programme that aims to attract select students around the world who demonstrate greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers in their own country.

The United Kingdom government's global programme is awarded to those individuals with strong academic backgrounds who can also demonstrate their leadership potential, a company statement said here.

"At it has been our endeavour to create future leaders and support them in their journey. Our collaboration with FCDO and the Government of United Kingdom is a testimony to this commitment," TVS Motor Company MD, Sudarshan Venu said.

"This partnership is an unique opportunity for the talented and dynamic minds in the country and we are excited to be a part of their growth," he said.

According to the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, with TVS Motor Company's support the Chevening programme in India, already the largest in the world, will get bigger still.

"I am delighted that TVS Motor Company is partnering with the Chevening Programme. Chevening offers a unique fully funded opportunity to experience the UK and study in some of the best institutions in the world," he said.

