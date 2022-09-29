JUST IN
9 in 10 Indian leaders question employees' productivity in hybrid work
NHAI's InvIT plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr to acquire road assets: Report
SBI files 'insolvency petition' against Jaiprakash Associates in NCLT
IT giant HCL acquires majority stake in vernacular edtech platform GUVI
Rakuten Medical trying to commercialise novel cancer therapy in India
Is Oracle Corporation in trouble in India?
Can Reliance repeat its brick-and-mortar success in e-commerce?
Total CEO pushes spending on renewable energy amid global energy crisis
TotalEnergies may trim stake in Adani Green to cash in on valuation jump
Zomato confident inter-city food delivery will be profitable with scale
You are here: Home » Companies » News
9 in 10 Indian leaders question employees' productivity in hybrid work
Business Standard

Reliance's retail unit launches its first in-house fashion store Azorte

Reliance Industries Ltd's retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to enter India's luxury market

Topics
Reliance Retail | Mukesh Ambani | Fashion

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

retailers
Representative Image

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Reliance Industries Ltd's retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store on Thursday, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.

The new store chain called Azorte, the first of which was launched in Bengaluru, will compete with the likes of Mango and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (Inditex)-owned Zara, and cater to millenials and Gen Z.

"The mid-premium fashion segment is one of the fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion," said Akhilesh Prasad, chief executive officer of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail.

The company plans to have up to 40 stores across 12 cities over the next nine months, he added.

In three years, Azorte will contribute to 15% incremental revenue of Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle business, Prasad said at the store launch in Bengaluru.

The new store chain is a part of Reliance Industries' aggressive strides in the retail industry, forging partnerships with domestic and global brands.

The company plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within this year and is in advanced talks to get the rights for LVMH-owned French beauty brand Sephora in India.

Reliance's luxury and lifestyle foray has been led by Ambani's daughter Isha.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Retail

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 14:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.