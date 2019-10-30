TVS Motor ties up with Cadisa to expand distribution in Central America

Chennai-based automobile manufacturer TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of the $8.5-billion TVS group, has entered into partnership with Cadisa, a major business group across Guatemala and El Salvador, to strengthen its presence in central America.

As part of the tie up, Cadisa will facilitate the opening of 15 flagship outlets for TVS Motor in a phased manner. TVS Motor will also be present at 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala. The company will operate over 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support. TVS’ range of two-wheeler and three-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with retail finance schemes.

R Dilip, executive vice-president (International Business), TVS Motor Company, said: “The unique network of distribution that Cadisa has developed makes it the best strategic ally for us. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers throughout central America and consolidate our presence in the region.”

TVS Motor will partner Cadisa to showcase three new products at an upcoming exhibition in Guatemala City in November. The company currently offers motorcycle, scooter and three-wheeler models in Guatemala.