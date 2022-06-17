JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Why Reliance opted out of TV rights in battle for IPL media rights
Business Standard

TVS owned Norton Motorcycles plans electric range production in UK

The iconic British motorcycle maker, now owned by India's TVS Motor Co., will work with six UK partners including Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Ltd

Topics
TVS Motor | Electric Vehicles | UK

Siddharth Philip | Bloomberg 

Photo: Twitter Norton Motorcycles
Photo: Twitter Norton Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles plans to develop and build an electric motorcycle in the UK that it claims will have “racing performance, touring range and lightweight handling,” as part of a 30-month project co-funded by a government program.

The iconic British motorcycle maker, now owned by India’s TVS Motor Co., will work with six UK partners including Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Ltd. as well as the University of Warwick to develop the product, Norton said Friday. The project won government funding from the UK program that assists automotive companies to develop low-carbon products.

The plan, which Norton claims will create a “significant” number of manufacturing and research and development jobs, is a rare shot in the arm for the UK automotive industry which has grappled with declining production amid a global shift towards electric mobility. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Jaguar Land Rover were in talks with Northvolt AB and SVolt Energy Technology Co. about supplying batteries for a range of EVs it may assemble in Slovakia.

“We’re confident that project Zero Emission Norton will eliminate the current dispute between a conventional and electric motorcycle to create EV products that riders desire,” said Norton Chief Executive Officer Robert Hentschel in the statement.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.