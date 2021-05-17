TVS scooter brand NTORQ crosses 100,000 sales mark in international markets

on Monday said its scooter brand NTORQ 125 has crossed one lakh sales milestone in the international markets.

The company currently sells the scooter, which comes with various industry first technologies like bluetooth connectivity feature, in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

"This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers," Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said in a statement.

The BSVI 125-cc scooter comes in three versions -- Disc, Drum and Race Edition.

It features a race-tuned fuel injection system, fully digital speedometer with features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap- timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder and trip meter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)