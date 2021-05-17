Covid: AirAsia announces free cancellation, rescheduling for flights in WB

Budget carrier India on Monday announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from in the wake of a 15-day in the state.

A 15-day came into force in Bengal on Sunday, with the government putting in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Further, the Bangalore-based private carrier said it was extending the similar facility, announced earlier for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns.

While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in force till May 24, will continue to be under till May 30, while in Maharashtra, it will last till June 1.

All India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges, the airline said in a release.

Flights can be changed or cancelled seamlessly in less than a minute by India's new chatbot, Tia, available on airasia.co.in or on WhatsApp Chat at +91 63600 12345 as well as by entering flight details on Manage' on airasia.co.in, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)