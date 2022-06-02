Twitter enters restructuring mode, focuses on user growth, says report

-
ALSO READ
NTPC top biomass user in India, consumes 58,000 MT: Power Ministry
How will the new rules for VPN providers threaten user privacy?
Vanguard group dislodges Elon Musk as Twitter's largest shareholder
Bajaj Hindusthan Board gives in-principle nod for capital restructuring
Sri Lanka to appoint advisors on debt restructuring in next 20 days
-
As Twitter pauses hiring, the micro-blogging platform is reportedly shifting employees away from audio Spaces, Communities and newsletters verticals for areas that "will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation".
The restructuring is happening under Jay Sullivan, the new head of product and interim head of revenue, reports Bloomberg.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal last month fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, saying there is a hiring freeze now and Twitter will also pause spending in most areas.
Now, under Sullivan, the company is refocusing efforts on user growth and personalisation, as Elon Musk has put the $44 billion takeover deal on hold over the presence of fake accounts on the platform.
"We are making some updates to our consumer product team structure and roadmap to better focus on the areas that will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Agrawal had said that the company will also be reviewing all extended offers to determine criticality and those that should be pulled back.
"We are not planning company-wide layoffs, but leaders will continue making changes to their organizations to improve efficiencies as needed," Agrawal had said in a memo to employees.
Twitter has paused most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles as determined by 'Staff' members.
However, the company is working on the Edit button as promised.
Despite the ongoing tussle between Musk and Agrawal, the Twitter board is keen to see the $44 billion takeover deal go through as it is in the "best interest of all shareholders".
The Tesla CEO has said that the $44 billion deal at $54.20 a share "cannot move forward" until the Twitter CEO discloses actual bot numbers.
While Twitter maintains it has less than 5 per cent fake/spammy accounts on its platform, Musk believes the number can be as high at 50 per cent, and wants Agrawal to come clean on this.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU