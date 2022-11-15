Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries: Musk

-
-
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is very slow in India and many other countries.
Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a claim. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn't work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app, Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted.
In another tweet, he said he would like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!
I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong, he said.
In another tweet, he said Same app in the US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low.
There are ~1200 microservices server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to the server control team.
Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:37 IST
