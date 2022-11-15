IndiGo Cargo starts with 1st freighter flight between Delhi, Mumbai

commenced operations of its first A321 Freighter aircraft between and from Tuesday.

The aircraft, converted from passenger jet to a full freighter configuration, will be used for general freight on the inaugural flight, while carrying general and e-commerce cargo on the return journey. These inaugural flights will carry a payload of more than 20 tons on each leg.

welcomed it's first 321F last month after which it got all registration done. Progressively this aircraft, and the next aircraft which is expected to arrive later this year, will be deployed on international routes too.

Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo, said: "We are excited at kicking off a new chapter in IndiGo's journey with the inaugural CarGo flights. and are the two biggest commercial hubs in the country, and the response we have received from customers for our service offering is very encouraging. We expect the business to grow over the coming few months, as we expand our fleet of freighters and add new destinations to our CarGo network."

The A321P2F (Passenger-to-Freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonnes. The aircraft are being converted through a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW). IndiGo has leased the aircraft from funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Ltd, part of a global alternative investment firm with 17 years of tenure investing in, financing, and managing aviation assets

