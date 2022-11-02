JUST IN
Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners
Vehicle finance sector to return to pre-Covid level by Q2 next fiscal: CIFC
DealShare plans to invest Rs 500 cr in 2-3 years in private brands business
AirAsia exits AirAsia India, sells 16.33% stake to Air India for Rs 156 cr
50 mn networking conversations witnessed among rising workforce in Q3: Apna
Bayer ties up with 2 firms to help 10 mn Indian farmers in digitisation
Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji
On rising demand, Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Pune flights from Nov 23
Covid impact shows that work can be done remotely: Wipro's Rishad Premji
Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million cumulative production milestone
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Profit more than halves; revenue up 11.5%
Business Standard

Twitter may allows users to paywall their video content, says report

It is, however, unclear whether this option was conceived after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter under new CEO Elon Musk is reportedly exploring an option to allow users to put video content behind a paywall, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Washington Post, users would be able to enable the "Paywalled Video" feature after adding video content to a tweet.

They can then choose from preset prices, such as $1, $2, $5, or $10.

Other Twitter users would be able to like or retweet the content regardless of whether they've paid to view it, the report mentioned.

The feature could launch in the next one to two weeks.

It is, however, unclear whether this option was conceived after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform.

"But the accelerated timeline gives the company's internal review teams just three days to provide feedback on the potential risks," the report mentioned.

The paid video feature would mark a significant shift for the platform known as a place to publicly share short thoughts, memes and links.

Twitter recently branched into live audio with a feature called Spaces and started experimenting with premium features, such as a "tip jar" for content creators and a "Super Follow" option that lets popular tweeters charge a subscription fee for bonus content.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 20:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.