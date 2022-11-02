JUST IN
Business Standard

50 mn networking conversations witnessed among rising workforce in Q3: Apna

Apna.co said it has facilitated professional networking through various algorithms and technology tools

Topics
Digital communications | India's job market | start- ups

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

(Image Credit: Company Website)
(Image Credit: Company Website)

While professional networking was always restricted to the white-collar job market, it is now becoming crucial for the rising workforce such as telecallers, delivery partners, and office assistants as well. Jobs and professional network platform Apna.co said it is observing a significant increase in professional networking among these workers and such conversations crossed 50 million in Quarter 3 (July, August, and September) of this year on its platform.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 17:50 IST

