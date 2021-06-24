Twitter partners Razorpay for Tip Jar feature to send and receive money

-
Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said it has added an Indian payment gateway Razorpay for its Tip Jar feature that allows users to send and receive money.
The company had launched the feature last month, wherein a limited group of people globally - including creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits - using Twitter in English could add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips.
"Through Razorpay's interface, you will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment, including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. We are also working to add more payment providers to the feature around the world," Twitter said in a blogpost.
This is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters, it added.
Previously, the feature supported payment providers, including Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo.
"Everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services...It is an easy way, and a first step towards creating new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money. Soon, more people will be able to add it to their profile in India and across the world," the blog said.
While Tip Jar appears as an icon on iOS and Android, the feature is also accessible within Spaces on Android only.
"With Tip Jar, you can select whichever payment service you prefer and you'll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount they choose. Twitter takes no cut," it said.
