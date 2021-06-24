Disney+Hotstar to hire 250 people across tech, marketing, other roles

-
Content streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on Thursday said it will recruit about 250 people in the country across different levels and verticals to drive its next phase of rapid growth and transformation as it looks to compete more aggressively against rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
The new recruitments will be made across verticals including engineering, product, marketing, growth, content, and revenue, Disney+Hotstar said in a statement.
"To deliver a world-class streaming service that delights the Indian audiences, the platform plans to recruit multi-faceted talent right from engineers to marketers and consumer growth personnel across client platforms, personalisation of video content, payments, and subscriptions," it added.
Disney+Hotstar said the platform is uniquely placed with entertainment options cutting across live sports, Hotstar Specials, Disney+ premium content, Bollywood releases, regional content, local TV content amongst others.
"Our commitment to expanding our workforce reflects our confidence in India's immense growth potential as we seek to create engaging content for the next billion digital viewers. In these disruptive times, we are keen to create opportunities for talent to thrive in an environment built on the core values of diversity and inclusion," Disney+ Hotstar President and Head Sunil Rayan said.
He added that the company endeavors to continue transforming the digital entertainment experience by designing innovative business models while embracing complex technical, user, and business challenges along the way.
The company continues to rapidly expand its streaming service in the Asia Pacific region. Post the India launch last year, Disney+Hotstar was made available in Indonesia, followed by Malaysia to have access to the massive content offering on the platform.
In its earlier avatar, the Hotstar mobile app has notched over 400 million downloads.
Streaming services have had multiple tailwinds that have fuelled their growth in India over the past few years. Factors like affordable data, ubiquitous availability of mobile phones, and engaging content have driven the adoption of these services, especially among millennials.
Adoption of these over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar has seen further acceleration during the pandemic-induced lockdown amid restricted social activities like visits to movie theatres.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
