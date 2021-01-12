Two BSES discoms pay Rs 400 cr in dues to NTPC-owned Aravali Power

Reliance Infrastructure-promoted power distribution (discoms) in Delhi - BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) on Monday paid their dues of Rs 400 crore to Aravali Power Corporation Private Ltd. (APCL).

APCL is owned and operated by state owned power generator Limited. The two are joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and the Delhi government.

A statement by BSES said the two power distribution have resolved the matter with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited (APCPL) and have paid Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore respectively, as per the demand.





"The BSES are committed to supplying reliable and uninterrupted power to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi," said the statement.

Last week, served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues.

had said it will shut-off or restrict power supply if the fail to clear their dues.