Two-wheeler maker Eicher Motors joins Rs 1-trn market capitalisation club

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements, Eicher Motors join Rs 1-trillion m-cap club
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
Eicher Motors sinks 3% as CFO Arunachalam tenders resignation
Mid, small-caps shine; will their outperformance last?
Eicher Motors gains 3%, hits new high; market cap nears Rs 1 trillion
-
Two-wheeler-maker Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday joined the Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation club during the intra-day trade.
The shares of Eicher Motors - that rolls out the 350cc Bullet and other brands of higher capacity bikes - on Thursday opened at Rs 3,541.30, touched a high of Rs 3,670.90, and closed at Rs.3,622.50.
While the scrip touched a market capitalisation of Rs.1 trillion intra-day, market capitalisation at the close of trading hours was about Rs 99,059 crore.
Eicher Motors also holds majority stakes in the commercial vehicle joint venture with Volvo - VE Commercial Vehicles.
In the two-wheeler segment, Eicher Motors has been on the upswing with sales going up.
Between April-August 2022, the company has sold 312,872 units, up from 213,538 units sold during the comparable period last year.
While the 350cc models account for the majority of the sales numbers, the sales of over 350cc bikes are growing at a faster clip.
For the first quarter of the current fiscal the company has logged revenue of Rs 3,247.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 580.17 crore.
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 19:13 IST