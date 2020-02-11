Uber creates a fintech team at Hyderabad for global tech innovations

Uber has created team of 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technology innovations at its Tech Center, similar to Uber Money teams located at its San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centers.

The Hyderabad-based team will be involved in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders, the ride hailing company said on Tuesday.

"The Uber Tech Center has the best in class talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering. Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics and product management organisations to transform into a full spectrum tech site for Uber," Naga Kasu, Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead, Uber said.

Started in 2014, Uber's Hyderabad Engineering Center works on software products and platforms of the company.