JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vedanta to delist American depositary shares, focus trading on BSE, NSE
Business Standard

UltraTech joins RE100 initiative, aims 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

The country's leading cement maker UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it has joined the RE100 initiative and targets 100 per cent renewable energy usage by 2050.

Topics
UltraTech | renewable energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ultratech cements

The country's leading cement maker UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it has joined the RE100 initiative and targets 100 per cent renewable energy usage by 2050.

The Aditya Birla group firm has announced its commitment to Climate Group's RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021.

RE100 is a global group of influential businesses committed to using 100 per cent renewable electricity. Its purpose is to accelerate change towards zero-carbon grids at scale.

As part of this commitment, UltraTech targets to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050, the company said in a statement.

In the last two years, UltraTech has scaled up its contracted renewable energy capacity by 2.5 times.

The company has already set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 per cent of its total power requirement by 2024, from the current levels of 13 per cent.

UltraTech Cement Managing Director Kailash Jhanwar said the company has made tremendous progress in scaling up the use of green energy in operations.

With us now joining the RE100 group, UltraTech will become part of a high-profile global campaign that advocates for a strong business case in transitioning to renewable energy sources in building a decarbonised economy, he said.

UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India.

With a consolidated grey cement capacity of 116.75 MTPA, it is the third-largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 23 2021. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.