UltraTech joins RE100 initiative, aims 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

The country's leading cement maker Cement on Thursday said it has joined the RE100 initiative and targets 100 per cent usage by 2050.

The Aditya Birla group firm has announced its commitment to Climate Group's RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021.

RE100 is a global group of influential businesses committed to using 100 per cent renewable electricity. Its purpose is to accelerate change towards zero-carbon grids at scale.

As part of this commitment, targets to meet 100 per cent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050, the company said in a statement.

In the last two years, has scaled up its contracted capacity by 2.5 times.

The company has already set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 per cent of its total power requirement by 2024, from the current levels of 13 per cent.

UltraTech Cement Managing Director Kailash Jhanwar said the company has made tremendous progress in scaling up the use of green energy in operations.

With us now joining the RE100 group, UltraTech will become part of a high-profile global campaign that advocates for a strong business case in transitioning to sources in building a decarbonised economy, he said.

UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India.

With a consolidated grey cement capacity of 116.75 MTPA, it is the third-largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

