Unacademy: Helping people turn educators to millions of students

Gaurav Munjal, the 29-year-old engineer, entrepreneur and founder of education platform Unacademy, loves Quora. He’s active on the Q&A website, dropping his thoughts on productivity, academic subjects, and more recently, entrepreneurship to his now 139,000 followers.

But Quora isn’t the only place he frequents; he’s a compulsive tweeter and regularly publishes blogs on Linkedin and Medium. Munjal says he is a heavy user of online platforms and is fascinated by their power to facilitate constructive engagement and disseminate knowledge. When he was at Narsee ...