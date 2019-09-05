Uncertainties over biz growth in US keep analysts cautious on Lupin stock

A day after Lupin signed a second partnership deal for its oncology drugs, the stock gained over 3 per cent. While the Street sentiment remains strong on the prospects of Lupin’s India business, uncertainties over growth in the US are keeping analysts cautious about the stock.

Lupin’s latest partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop and commercialise a novel oncology drug is a positive step. This should help it in developing a strong oncology pipeline for the world’s largest health care market — the US. Lupin has also been investing in ...