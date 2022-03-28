Unicorn Ventures India leads seed round in food tech startup FairPlum

Unicorn India Ventures has invested $2 million as seed round in FairPlum, a startup founded by former Unilever executives Rupesh Agarwal, Mitesh Thakkar, and food and beverages specialist Mayank Tandon.

Angel investors Vivek Sirohi, who is vice president for R&D at Unilever; Amith Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive at Agri-Bazaar, Dinshaw Family Office, and Anisha Subandh also participated in the funding round.

FairPlum, which was founded in 2020, said its products and brands have authentic flavors and can be delivered customers in less than an hour.

“FairPlum leverages technology to enhance efficiency and preserve the taste of the food which will be delivered in under an hour. Their ability to adopt the changing trend driven by technology has made the world closer to the consumer,” said Anil Joshi, managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures.

Fairplum works with the local authentic and heritage food brands of India, taking dishes from their kitchens and making it available to consumers sitting anywhere by using food technology. FairPlum plans to have 100 cloud kitchen locations, one "physical experience centre", 5-10 kiosks this year 2022, starting from Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Rupesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO, FairPlum, says, “Our vision is to run a network of hundreds of cloud kitchens/ physical experience centers on which we will ride our most authentic and iconic foods and their brands from all over the world.”