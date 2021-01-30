Union Bank of India net profit falls 37% to Rs 727 crore in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank takes prompt corrective action; all eyes now on Q3 results
Union Bank posts net profit of Rs 517 cr in Q2, NII rises 6% to Rs 6,293 cr
PSBs' Q3 nos to be a mixed bag; loan growth, NPAs to be tracked: Analysts
Axis Bank's net profit drops 36% in Q3 due to higher provisions
RBI's red flag
-
Union Bank of India’s net profit fell 37.27 per cent to Rs 727 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on a drop in non-interest income.
It had booked net profit of Rs 1,159 crore in Q3FY20. The amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India came into effect on April 1, 2020, and the combined financials (March 2020 and December 2019) were arrived at by aggregating the audited/ reviewed numbers of the three banks. Its stock closed 5.25 per cent higher at Rs 31.05 per share on the BSE.
Net interest income for the reporting quarter rose 4.85 per cent to Rs 6,590 crore, from Rs 6,285 in Q3FY20. Net interest margin came under pressure and moderated to 2.94 per cent in Q3FY21, from 3.15 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
Non-interest income declined 17.75 per cent to Rs 3,016 crore in Q3FY21, from Rs 3,667 crore in Q3FY20. Banks deposits grew 2.58 per cent, from Rs 8,60,196 crore in December 2019 and Rs 8,82,423 crore in December 2020. Its total advances expanded 0.69 per cent, from Rs 6.47 trillion in December 2019 to Rs 6.52 trillion in December 2020. Following an interim stay by the Supreme Court (SC), the bank has not classified any borrower account as a non-performing asset (NPA).
Pending the SC’s final order, its proforma gross NPAs were at 15.29 per cent. Its net NPAs were at 5.02 per cent at the end of December 2020. It has guided for gross NPAs below 15 per cent and net NPAs below 5 per cent at the end of March 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU