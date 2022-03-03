UPL to sell 49.98% stake in subsidiary ANSL to Nerka Chemicals

Agro-chemicals major Ltd on Thursday said it will sell 49.98 per cent equity in its non-operational subsidiary firm Agri Net Solutions Ltd (ANSL) to promotor group entity Nerka Chemicals for Rs 1.75 crore.

UPL, in a regulatory filing, said it will offload the stake for a consideration of Rs 1.75 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by March 31 this year.

The shares will be bought by Nerka Chemicals Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company. The balance shareholding in ANSL is held by the promoters, it added.

The turnover of ANSL was nil in the previous financial year. Its net worth was Rs 3.42 crore as of March 31, 2021, which is 0.01 per cent of the consolidated net worth of Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)