UPL to sell 49.98% stake in subsidiary ANSL to Nerka Chemicals

-
ALSO READ
Agro-chemicals major UPL plans share buyback of up to Rs 1,100 crore
Differentiated product focus, deleveraging to drive growth for UPL
Stocks to Watch: Gail, Apollo Hospitals, Cadila, IOC, UPL, Saregama, KSB
UPL gains 7% in four days on hopes of margin expansion
Bunge to pick 33% stake in UPL's associate firm Sinagro in Brazil
-
Agro-chemicals major UPL Ltd on Thursday said it will sell 49.98 per cent equity in its non-operational subsidiary firm Agri Net Solutions Ltd (ANSL) to promotor group entity Nerka Chemicals for Rs 1.75 crore.
UPL, in a regulatory filing, said it will offload the stake for a consideration of Rs 1.75 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by March 31 this year.
The shares will be bought by Nerka Chemicals Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company. The balance shareholding in ANSL is held by the promoters, it added.
The turnover of ANSL was nil in the previous financial year. Its net worth was Rs 3.42 crore as of March 31, 2021, which is 0.01 per cent of the consolidated net worth of UPL Ltd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU