Urban Company names Uber executive Neha Mathur SVP of Human Resources

Urban Company, Asia’s largest tech-enabled home services marketplace, has appointed Neha Mathur as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to attracting and retaining world-class talent.
The development comes at a time when Urban Company recently raised $255 million in a Series F round led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and Wellington Management. The funding more than doubled the Gurugram-based company’s valuation to $2.1 billion.
“Neha’s (Mathur) vast experience in building inclusive and high-performing teams will be critical to our next phase of growth,” said Abhiraj Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban Company. “She brings with her proven skills of building a culture that focuses on people’s success and satisfaction. We are excited to welcome Neha to the Urban Company leadership team.”
An alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Neha Mathur's career journey of 18 years spans across leading global organisations including Uber, General Electric, Accenture, Reckitt Benckiser, and Coca Cola. She has worked in areas of human capital strategy, organisation design, talent management and analytics across multiple sectors and geographies. In her last stint as Head HR, India & South Asia for Uber's mobility business, she championed the cause of building an inclusive and diverse workforce. She also played a role in leadership development and driving innovative HR practices as the organisation transitioned to a virtual work environment in the pandemic.
Neha Mathur, SVP-Human Resources, Urban Company said Urban Company’s mission to transform home services by empowering millions of service professionals, makes it one of the most exciting organisations of our times.
“I am truly excited to be leading the People Success charter for Urban Company given the uniqueness of its culture that is driven by strong values of ownership, simplicity and bias for action,” said Mathur. “At Urban Company, we are building an empowered and high-performing team that works tirelessly to unlock disproportionate value to our customers and partners and it's my privilege to be able to create an ecosystem that enables our people to deliver their best every day.”
Mathur will be responsible for strengthening Urban Company’s people-centric policies. The role involves building a diverse and inclusive work culture along with talent management to enhance organizational performance and capabilities.
